SC refuses to admit plea for probing Kashmiri Pandit's murder in 1989

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it is not inclined to admit a petition seeking a probe into the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in 1989, observing the petitioner can seek relief from the high court.



A bench of Justices B R Gavai and C T Ravikumar noted it had recently refused to entertain a similar petition, and allowed the petitioner to withdraw the application.

"If you want to withdraw, you withdraw it," the bench said, adding, "We have made it clear that we cannot discriminate between two petitions."

Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for the petitioner, withdrew the plea with liberty to take appropriate remedy available in law.

During the arguments, Bhatia insisted the plea was related to a "very serious matter" and has been filed by a person whose father T L Taploo was brutally murdered by the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in 1989.

"Considering the atmosphere that prevailed there, all that I am looking today is justice and nothing else," Bhatia said.

He referred to an order passed by the apex court in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases and said after over 30 years, action was taken, charge sheets were filed and people were convicted.