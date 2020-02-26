SC recommends elevation of justice Dharmadhikari as CJ of Bombay HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended elevation of Justice B P Dharmadhikari as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.



Justice Dharmadhikari is currently working as the acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on February 24 by the collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde.

Justice Dharmadhikari was appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the high court on Tuesday.

Born on April 28, 1958, Justice Bhushan Pradyumna Dharmadhikari, obtained Law degree from Nagpur University, presently known as Rashtra Sant Tukdoji Maharaj University.

He practised law in Nagpur from October 1980 after his enrolment with the Bar Council of Maharashtra.

Justice Dharmadhikari was elevated as Additional Judge on March 15, 2004 and as permanent Judge on March 12, 2006.

Apart from CJI Bobde, justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and R Banumathi are part of the new 5-judge Collegium.