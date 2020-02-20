SC questions issuance of death warrants by trial courts before expiry of time period for appeal
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday questioned the issuance of black warrants by trial courts for execution of death penalty even before the expiry of 60-day time period for filing of appeals in the apex court by the convicts.
The top court's observation came during the hearing of an appeal, filed by death row convict Anil Surendra Singh Yadav, alleging that the black warrant was issued by a Gujarat sessions court just 33 days after his conviction was upheld by the high court.
Yadav was convicted for rape and murder of a 3-year old girl in 2018 in Surat.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde stayed the execution of Yadav's death warrant.
The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, wondered as to how trial courts issue death warrants despite there being a reported judgement of the apex court, passed in 2015, that black warrants cannot be issued before the expiry of 60-day statutory period for filing an appeal in the Supreme Court against the high court verdict.
"We want to know as to how such orders issuing black warrants are being passed by the trial court despite a reported judgement in this regard.
"Someone has to explain this. The judicial process cannot be allowed to happen like this," the bench said.
The CJI said there has been a "clamour" on the delay in execution of death penalty in rape and murder cases and here a sessions court issued the death warrant before the expiry of statutory period.
The bench said that due to non-compliance of the apex court's judgement, it has to stay the death warrant and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the courtroom, to assist the court.
The law officer said the ignorance of law cannot be grounds for the trial court judges to pass such orders. Senior advocate Aprajita Singh, appearing for the convict, said there was a mandatory waiting period of 60 days by law which must be followed in order to challenge the conviction under death
penalty.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Govt looks at balancing act on AGR dues20 Feb 2020 5:45 PM GMT
Centre releases Rs 19,950 cr GST compensation to states20 Feb 2020 5:44 PM GMT
24x7 power supply by bundling renewable with thermal power20 Feb 2020 5:44 PM GMT
RBI rate committee torn between growth concerns, inflation...20 Feb 2020 5:43 PM GMT
India gives licences for importing 5 lakh tonnes refined...20 Feb 2020 5:43 PM GMT