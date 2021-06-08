SC orders removal of encroachment on forest land

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday directed Haryana and the Faridabad municipal corporation to remove all encroachments , consisting around 10,000 residential construction, in Aravali forest area near a village, saying land grabbers cannot take refuge of rule of law and talk of fairness .



A vacation bench of justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari sought compliance report from state government officials after removing all encroachments from forest land near Lakarpur Khori village in Faridabad district within six weeks. In our opinion, the petitioners are bound by the directions given by the high court (of Punjab and Haryana) and reiterated by this court in order dated February 19, 2020 and again on April 5, 2021 in another proceedings pending before this court with regard to the same subject matter, the bench said.

Therefore, we reiterate our directions given to the corporation as well to the state of Haryana as noted in the stated orders of this court and expect that the corporation will take all essential measures to remove encroachments on the subject forest land without any exception, not later than six weeks from today and submit a compliance report in that behalf, under the signature of the Chief Executive Officer of the corporation, the bench said in its order.

The top court passed the order after hearing a plea filed by five alleged encroachers against the demolition drive of the civic body.

The bench said relief claimed by petitioners in the plea can be considered de-hors compliance of the directions given on earlier occasions by this court in orders dated February 19, 2020 and April 5, 2021 respectively .

It said secretary of the state forest department shall also cause to verify the factual situation regarding encroachments on the subject forest land and submit independent compliance report under his signature .

After those certificates are submitted within six weeks as aforesaid, the court may consider of passing further directions including regarding due verification of factual statement recorded in the certificates through an independent agency, the bench said and made clear that state may consider the plea of rehabilitation independently.

It said the state and local police shall give necessary logistical support to enable the corporation to implement the directions given by court to evict the occupants/encroachers including by forcible eviction from the subject forest land and to clear all the encroachments therefrom.