SC order on commissioning of women enabling: Army chief
New Delhi: Army Chief General M M Naravane on Thursday said the force has been championing gender equality and the Supreme Court order granting permanent commission to women officers will give it a lot of clarity moving forward.
The Supreme Court on Monday had directed that women officers in the Army be granted permanent commission and command postings.
"Indian Army does not discriminate any soldier based on religion, caste, creed, or even gender. The outlook of the Indian Army has been throughout like this and that is why we started inducting women officers as early as in 1993," Gen Naravane told reporters.
Indian Army has taken the initiative to induct women in rank and file, and the first batch of 100 women soldiers is undergoing training at Corps of Military Police Centre and School, he said.
"The Supreme Court's decision is a welcome one as it brings out a sense of clarity and purpose to gainfully employ officers for better efficiency of the organisation. I must assure that everybody in the Indian Army including women officers will be given equal opportunity to contribute to the nation as also progress in their careers," he said hailing the verdict as
enabling.
Letters are being sent to women officers asking whether they will prefer permanent commissioning, the Army chief said.
Speaking on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Gen Naravane said terror incidents have seen a downturn and the Army is maintaining pressure on terror groups.
There is an external dimension to the decrease in cross-border terrorism, he said, in oblique reference to the ongoing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary.
Pakistan may have to rethink strategy as even China realised they cannot back their all-weather friend all the time, the Army chief said on the FATF plenary.
A sub-group of the global terror financing watchdog FATF on Tuesday recommended continuation of Pakistan in the 'Grey List' for its failure to check terror funding.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Centre owes Bengal Rs 50,000 cr: Mamata writes to PM Modi20 Feb 2020 6:13 PM GMT
No intention to remove Art 37120 Feb 2020 6:12 PM GMT
Word 'nationalism' can be likened to 'Nazism' by some, says...20 Feb 2020 6:12 PM GMT
2nd batch of 40 Union ministers to visit J&K in April20 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
26 killed in two road accidents in Tamil Nadu20 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT