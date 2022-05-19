SC lists pleas for hearing: EWS criteria for NEET-PG admissions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said that it would hear a batch of pleas challenging the applicability of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) criteria of Rs eight lakh annual income for NEET-PG admissions in July.



A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narasimha said that the matter needs to be heard by a combination of three-judge bench and it would not be possible to hear it during summer vacation.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for NEET aspirants, said that the NEET-PG 2022-23 would be conducted soon and the only issue which remains is the determination of the income criteria of Rs eight lakh fixed by the government, whether it is applicable or not.

He said that what the government has actually done is they have lifted Rs eight lakh income criteria fixed for creamy layer in OBC and adopted it for the EWS.

We have already shown there is a huge disparity in the per capita income. Now all the pleadings are complete. We have filed our written submissions and their (Centre) counter affidavit is also on record. The case is ready for final disposal , he said.

On Feb 14, SC had refused to entertain a plea seeking clarification on the applicability of EWS criteria of Rs eight lakh in NEET-PG 2022-23 saying it is seized of the matter and whatever it decides will be applicable.

SC had said, we have not stalled the process of determining the EWS criteria for next academic year. EWS quota will be as per our order. We have kept the matter in March for disposal. The process cannot stop. Whatever we will decide will apply .

On January 20, in its reasoned order, the top court had said merit cannot be reduced to narrow definitions of performance in an open competitive examination which only provides formal equality of opportunity, as it upheld 27 per cent of OBC reservation in All India Quota (AIQ) seats in the NEET for UG and PG medical courses.

Justifying allowing quota for EWS on the existing quota, the bench had said, we are still in the midst of the pandemic and any delay in the recruitment of doctors would impact the ability to manage the pandemic. Hence, it is necessary to avoid any further delays in the admission process and allow counselling to begin immediately .