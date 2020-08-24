SC junks plea against merger of BSP MLAs of Raj Assembly with Cong

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday disposed of as "infructuous" a BJP MLA's plea seeking stay on Rajasthan Speaker's decision, which allowed six BSP MLAs to merge with the Congress, in view of the High Court order.



A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran and M R Shah was informed by senior advocate KapilSibal, appearing for the Speaker, that earlier in the day that the Rajasthan High Court has passed an order on the plea filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar.

He said the high court has asked the Speaker to decide on merit, the plea against the merger of six BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress.

Sibal said the high court had also asked the speaker to decide on the matter within three months.

The bench said the plea before it was against an interim order of the high court, and has now become infructuous.

On August 17, the top court had deferred the hearing on Dilawar's plea after it was informed that the Chief Justice of the High Court has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and the functioning was postponed till August 19. Earlier, the top court had refused to pass any interim order on the plea after it was informed that the high court has been dealing with the case.

The BJP lawmaker said the six BahujanSamaj Party (BSP) MLAs have been wrongly allowed by the Speaker to merge with the ruling Congress party.