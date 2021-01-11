SC has no role in resolving 'political deadlock' over farm laws: Union

New Delhi: The government should resolve the "political deadlock" over new farm laws without the involvement of the Supreme Court, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) said on Sunday and warned that the protesting farmers "will soon close down all borders" of Delhi if their demand for repeal of the legislations is not met.



A day before the apex court hears a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation, the outfit said the Supreme Court "does not and cannot have any role in resolving a political deadlock" over the legislations enacted by the government "under pressure from corporates".

It said there is "no role for the Supreme Court" and the matter "should be left to political leadership".

It also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of "shirking political responsibility" of resolving the crisis. The government is using the Supreme Court "as political shield", the AIKSCC alleged.

"Farmers continue to surround Delhi from all sides and will soon close down all borders. They are here to tell the BJP-led government and the Parliament that it has passed wrong laws," the outfit said in a statement. It said the farm laws will uproot farmers, change farming pattern, decrease food security and "will lead to more suicides and hunger deaths and will destroy water, forest and ecological balance".