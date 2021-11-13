SC grants UP govt time till Nov 15 to know its stand

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday granted time till November 15 to the Uttar Pradesh government for apprising its stand on the suggestion that a former judge of a different high court should monitor the state SIT probe on day-to-day basis in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people including four farmers were killed on October 3.



Would your Lordships give me time till Monday? I have almost got it done. We are working something out, senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the UP government, told the bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana.

List on Monday, said the bench which, also comprised justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, acceding to the request.

The apex court, on November 8, had expressed dissatisfaction over the probe and suggested that to infuse "independence, impartiality and fairness in the ongoing investigation, a former judge of a different high court should monitor it on day-to-day basis.

The bench had also said that it has no confidence and does not want the one-member judicial commission appointed by the state to continue probe into the case.

Retired Allahabad High Court judge Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava was named by the state government to enquire into the eruption of violence on Tikonia-Banbirpur road in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The state government was asked to inform about its stand on the suggestion of monitoring of probe by a former judge of a different high court.