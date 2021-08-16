SC gives Centre four more weeks to frame guidelines

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted 4-week extension to the Centre to frame guidelines for ex-gratia compensation to families of those who died of COVID-19.

The Centre told the top court that the exercise of framing the guidelines is at an advanced stage and therefore some more time is required for in-depth examination before it is finalised and implemented.

During the brief hearing, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati about compliance of other directions given by the court in its verdict on June 30. Bhati told the bench that she will file an affidavit within two weeks giving the entire details of compliance of other directions issued by the court. The bench then ordered that time be extended by four weeks for compliance of the direction on framing of the guidelines.

It directed the Centre to file a status report on compliance of other directions of the court and listed the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

The apex court had in its June 30 verdict directed NDMA to recommend within six weeks appropriate guidelines for ex-gratia assistance on account of loss of life to the family members of persons who died due to COVID-19.

The Centre has moved an application seeking some more time to frame the guidelines on the ground that the exercise which was in active consideration of the NDMA was at an advanced stage and requires a little more in-depth examination.

In its June 30 verdict, the top court had also ordered steps to simplify guidelines for issuance and correction of death certificates/official documents, stating the exact cause of death, that is, 'Death due to Covid-19' for enabling dependents to get benefits of welfare schemes.