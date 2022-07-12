SC extends Varavara Rao's interim protection
New Delhi: With The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will hear Bhima Koregaon case accused P Varavara Rao's plea for permanent medical bail on July 19 and extended his interim protection till further orders.
The 83-year-old, who has challenged the Bombay HC order rejecting his petition for permanent medical bail, is currently on bail on medical grounds and was to surrender today.
"At the joint request made by the counsel appearing for the parties, this matter be posted as first item on July 19," a bench headed by Justice U U Lalit said.
"The interim protection enjoyed by the petitioner shall continue... till further orders," it said.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had requested the bench that the matter be taken up for hearing on Wednesday or Thursday.
"If it can be, subject to your lordships convenience, kept tomorrow or day after tomorrow and whatever is the protection may continue," Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices S R Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia.
Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Rao, said the petitioner has to surrender today and the court may extend the interim protection.
"What he (Mehta) says is that the protection can be extended," the bench told Grover.
