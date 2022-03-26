SC expresses surprise over 'bouncers evicting govt officials'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday expressed surprise after it was informed that bouncers were being sent by a private firm for eviction of properties occupied by government officials living in Sujan Singh Park near Khan Market here.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana that government officials were being forced out of Sujan Singh Park flats with the help of bouncers.

"How can they send bouncers against the Government of India? List it next week before the appropriate bench," said the bench, also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and C T Ravikumar.

"The impugned order permits the other side to get it vacated and they are sending bouncers. I am sorry, but it's quite unusual but there are government officials," Mehta said while seeking urgent listing of the matter.