SC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of activist Rehana Fathima

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed controversial activist Rehana Fathima's plea seeking anticipatory bail in cases against her for allegedly circulating a video in which she was semi-nude, allowing her minor children to paint on her body, and said the court is a little baffled at the kind of case that has come up before it.



The top court further observed as to what kind of impression the children will get about the culture of this country through such videos.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari said this kind of thing is unthinkable and would leave the society in a bad taste.

Senior advocate Gopal Shankaranarayan, appearing for the petitioner, said however that strangely, the allegation of child pornography has been made.

He said that a lady, a mother, asked children to paint on her half nude body.

The bench said "What kind of matters are coming? It's little baffling."

It said that she may be an activist but this kind of thing is unthinkable.

What is the impression this will give to the children about the culture of this country, the bench observed.

Shankaranarayanan said that in this country, if a man stands half nude there is nothing but if a woman does so, then there is all this.

He said the court should just ignore this individual and look into the anticipatory bail application as search and seizure has been done in the case and the statement has been recorded.

Shankarnarayanan sought to know as to why is custodial interrogation needed now in this case.

He said that children are clothed but they have added sections of child pornography.

The top court said that it would leave the society in bad taste and everything has been considered by the high court in detail. It said that the petitioner is using a child to paint on his or her body.

The bench dismissed the plea.

On July 24, the Kerala High Court had dismissed the anticipatory bail of Fathima observing that it was not in a position to agree with the petitioner that she should teach sex education to her children in this manner.