SC directs Sharad Yadav to vacate his bungalow

New Delhi: Mar 31 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday granted former Union minister Sharad Yadav time till May 31, 2022 to vacate the official bungalow allotted to him as a member of Parliament on humanitarian ground.

The top court asked Yadav to furnish an undertaking within a week to the effect that he will vacate the bungalow by then. In the event of failure to submit the undertaking within a week, Yadav will have to vacate the premises immediately in compliance of

an order of the Delhi high court.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Sanjiv Khanna and Surya Kant said, Having heard the counsel, we are of the view that end of justice would be met purely on humanitarian ground, if time to vacate the premises is granted to the petitioner under May 31, 2022 subject to his filing an undertaking that he shall vacate on or before the said date .