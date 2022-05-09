SC directs holding of Haryana Civil Services exam 21 from May 20

new delhi: The The Supreme Court Monday directed the holding of the mains examination of Haryana Civil Services (Judicial Branch) -- 2021 from May 20.

A bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Justice J K Maheshwari passed the order after the advocates appearing on behalf of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Public Service Commission informed it that exams can be held on the said dates.

Counsels for the High Court as well public service commission has obtained instruction and stated they would hold the examination on 20, 21, and 22nd May 2022.

In view of the aforementioned we dispose of this WP, with the direction that the Haryana Civil Services (Judicial Branch) Mains exam be held on 20, 21, and 22 May, the bench said.

The apex court had earlier stayed the mains examination of Haryana Civil Services (Judicial Branch) -- 2021 scheduled to commence from May 6 due to the clash with the Preliminary Exam of Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam -- 2021.

The top court's order came on a plea by Raghav Gumbar and some aspirants who pointed out that the Haryana exam was originally fixed from April 22 to April 24, however, the same was postponed to May 6-8 because of the clash with the dates of the Delhi Judicial Services Exams.

Advocate Namit Saxena sought that the High Court should postpone the present dates as well in view of the clash with MP exams.