SC directs Centre to issue order for grant of PC in seven days to 39 women officers in Army

New Delhi: In a relief to some Women Short Service Commission Officers (WSSCO) in the Army, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to issue orders granting Permanent Commission (PC) to 39 such officers in seven working days and furnish the details of 25 officers with reasons, who were not considered.

The Centre informed the top court that after re-examining the case of each 72 women SSC officers, one officer has decided to quit, 39 officers can be considered for PC, seven have been found medically unfit and 25 officers cannot be granted PC as they have adverse ACR report of indiscipline and disobedience and poor operational report.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna said that in respect of the officers forming part of the group of 36 WSSCOs who have filed four contempt petitions in the top court and are not found eligible for grant of PC, the Centre shall file statements in a tabulated form giving the reasons for each of the officers not found eligible or are denied PC.

In the above facts, we are of the view that ends of justice would be met, if to begin with, orders for the grant of PC are issued for all the 39 officers, in terms of the statement which have been made before this court by the ASG Sanjay Jain within a period of one seven working days from today. Compliance shall be scrupulously ensured within seven working days , it said. The Centre has earlier told the top court that all these 72 WSSCOs have been found unfit for grant of permanent commission in the Army.

The top court said that once there is a final order or judgement of this court dated March 25, 2021, the consideration for the grant of PC has to be confined to specific directions issued by this court.

An affidavit shall be filed on behalf of the respondents (Centre and Army) before the next date of listing, expressly stating that no reasons independent of the directions which have issued by this court have weighed for the grant or the case may be the refusal of PC to the 72 officers concerned , it said.

At the outset, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain and senior advocate R Balasubramanian stated that they have re-examined the case of 72 WSSCOs in compliance with the direction of this court and has found 38 officers eligible for grant of PC and a case of one officer is pending consideration, which in all probability will be considered for PC.

Jain said that besides the 39 WSSCOs of the 72 officers, one officer has decided to quit while seven officers have been found medically unfit and 25 officers have been denied PC on disciplinary grounds, disobedience, and weak operational report.

The ASG has submitted that in respect of these (25) officers, they are not found to be eligible on disciplinary grounds and in certain cases on other issues such as integrity, or disobedience of lawful orders and weak operational reports.