'SC decision to free killers of ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi totally unacceptable'

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday termed "totally unacceptable and completely erroneous" the Supreme Court order directing the premature release of the six remaining convicts serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, and said the apex court has not acted in consonance with the spirit of India.



The Congress also said it disagreed with its former chief Sonia Gandhi, whose appeal helped in the commutation of death sentence of convict Nalini Sriharan, asserting that she was entitled to her personal views but the party's stand had been consistent on this over the years. The party said it intended to take "all available remedies, be it review or any other form of legal redress."

Several Congress office-bearers attacked the Modi government over the issue with Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala asking whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government support the release of terrorists and will they get the court verdict reviewed. Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the Supreme Court's decision ordering the release of six of the convicts has shocked the nation's conscience and has invited serious concern and criticism from all sides of the political spectrum.

Asked about the statements of forgiveness by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in the past, Singhvi said the party's stance has been the same despite the statements of the Gandhi family

as it considers this an "institutional matter."

"It is a matter for example where my views are same as that of the central government. So this is not politics. Certainly Mrs Sonia Gandhi above all is entitled to her personal views but with greatest respect the party does not agree with that view, has never agreed with that view and has made its view consistently clear and we stand by that view because according to us the sovereignty, integrity and identity of the nation is involved in a prime minister's assassination, sitting or former," he said. Asked whether the party also disagreed with its ally DMK, which rules Tamil Nadu, Singhvi said if the party is disagreeing with its own former chief Sonia Gandhi, will it agree with an ally. Earlier, in a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the decision of the Supreme Court is "totally unacceptable and completely erroneous."

"The Congress party criticises it clearly and finds it wholly untenable. It is most unfortunate that the Supreme Court has not acted in consonance with the spirit of India on this issue," he said.

In his presser, Singhvi said the Supreme Court order sends a message to the world that India extends to these killers such benefits forgetting the nature of their crime.