SC Collegium recommends elevation of 5 judges as HC CJs
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana recommended to the Centre the elevation of five judges as the Chief Justices of High Courts in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gauhati, and Telangana.
The collegium, which also comprised senior-most Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice A M Khanwilkar, also recommended the transfer of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court to the Delhi High Court.
Justice Sharma, whose parent High Court is Madhya Pradesh High Court, will have tenure until November 2023 as an HC judge. The consequential recommendation, in pursuance of the decision of the Collegium, was uploaded on the apex court website on Tuesday.
The names recommended for elevation are - Justices Vipin Sanghi (from Delhi HC to Uttarakhand HC ), Amjad A Sayed (from Bombay HC to Himachal Pradesh HC ), S S Shinde (from Bombay HC to Rajasthan HC), Rashmin M Chhaya (from Gujarat HC to Gauhati HC) and Ujjal Bhuyan who is presently judge in Telangana HC will be elevated as Chief justice there.
The Delhi High Court has not had a Chief Justice since Chief Justice D N Patel, retired and Justice Sanghi has been the acting CJ since March 13, this year. A three-member Collegium, having three senior judges including the CJI, takes decisions concerning the high court judges.
