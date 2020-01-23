SC collegium approves names for elevation as HC judges
New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has approved the proposals for elevation of four lawyers as judges of the high courts of Orissa, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Bombay respectively.
The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, has also approved the proposal for elevation of six judicial officers as judges of the Rajasthan High Court.
The collegium has approved the names of advocates Savitri Ratho, Manish Shishodia and Abhay Kumar Ahuja for elevation as judges of the high courts of Orissa, Rajasthan and Bombay.
The six judicial officers, whose names have been approved for elevation as judges of the Rajasthan High Court are — Devendra Kachhawaha, Satish Kumar Sharma, Prabha Sharma, Manoj Kumar Vyas, Rameshwar Vyas and Chandra Kumar Songara.
