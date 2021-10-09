SC Collegium approves hiring of 10 Addl Judges as Permanent Judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of 10 Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.



The Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took the decision in its meeting held on October 7 and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website

on Friday.

The Additional Judges whose names have been approved are -- Justices Suvir Sehgal, Alka Sarin, Jasgurpreet Singh Puri, Ashok Kumar Verma, SantParkash, Meenakshi I Mehta, Karamjit Singh, VivekPuri, ArchanaPuri, and Rajesh Bhardwaj.

In another decision the Collegium, in a meeting held on October 6, has approved the proposal for elevation of the four advocates as Judges in the Karnataka High Court.

The names approved are -- AnantRamanathHegde, CheppudiraMonnappaPoonacha, SiddaiahRachaiah, and KannankuzhyilSreedharanHemalekha.

The Collegium also approved the proposal for elevation of advocate J Sathya Narayana Prasad as Judge in the Madras High Court and advocate Manu Khare as Judge in the Allahabad High Court.

Besides Ramana, Justices U ULalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to high court judges.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Collegium Friday approved the elevation of a judicial officer as Judge at the Rajasthan High Court.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana at Friday's meeting approved the proposal for elevation of judicial officer Shubha Mehta as Judge in the Rajasthan High Court. Besides, the Collegium in its October 6 meeting has approved the proposal for elevation of the four advocates as Judges at the Rajasthan High Court.

The advocates whose names have been proposed are -- KuldeepMathur, Maneesh Sharma, RekhaBorana, and Sameer Jain. The decisions were uploaded on the apex court website.

