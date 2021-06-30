SC asks Ramdev to place original record of his statement on allopathy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Baba Ramdev to place before it the original record of his statement allegedly given against the use of allopathic medicine during COVID-19 pandemic.



What is the original thing which he has said? You have not placed the whole thing, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing for the yoga guru.

Rohatgi told the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, that he would file the original video along with the transcript of the statement.

Heard senior counsel appearing for the petitioner - Swami Ram Dev for some time. Advocate-on-record appearing for the petitioner is directed to file additional documents in the matter, the bench said in its order and posted the matter for hearing on July 5.

The top court was hearing Ramdev's plea seeking stay on the proceedings in connection with multiple FIRs lodged against him by Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Bihar and Chhattisgarh over his alleged remarks against use of allopathic medicine during COVID-19 pandemic.