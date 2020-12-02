SC asks panel on Chardham project to meet in 2 weeks, consider MoD's plea on widening of road

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday asked its high-powered committee, monitoring the Chardham highway project, to consider within two weeks the applications including that of the Ministry of Defence seeking widening of roads up to 7 metres in the Indo-China Border area.

The strategic 900-km Chardham highway project aims to provide all-weather connectivity to four holy towns -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath -- in Uttarakhand. The Ministry of Defence has sought modification of the top court's September 8 order which asked the MoRTH to follow the 2018 circular stipulating carriageway width of 5.5 metre.

The bench of Justices R F Nairman, Navin Sinha and K M Joseph issued notice on all the interlocutory applications and listed the matter in third week of January, 2021. In its application, the MoD said that it seeks modification of the order dated September 8 and directions that the National Highways from Rishikesh to Mana, from Rishikesh to Gangotri, and from Tanakpur to Pithoragarh may be developed to two-lane configuration.

It said that minority report of five-members of the High Powered Committee, including its Chairman Ravi Chopra, have relied upon the statement made by the Chief of Army Staff on September 20, 2019 to the effect that in the Bhagirathi Eco Sensitive Zone, the requirement of the army are adequately fulfilled by the existing road itself'. However, from the beginning of this year, the situation on the ground has changed significantly, and it has become imperative that men and equipment should move swiftly from the army stations to the Indo-China border points, it said.

The MoD added, Unfortunately, though the needs of the Army was mentioned in passing, the fact is that as on date, the security of the state itself is in jeopardy especially in the background of today's sensitive situation existing at the Chinese border.

It pointed out that in these circumstances, the circulars issued by MoRTH dated October 5, 2012 and March 23, 2018 do not deal with roads which are essential for the movement of troops, armament, artillery and tanks to the borders of the country to defend the nation against aggression and hence cannot be treated as covering the particular situation which the state is facing today.