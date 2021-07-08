SC asks Centre, states to file compliance report on its 2019 verdict to fill vacancies at CIC, SICs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and states to file status reports in four weeks on compliance with its 2019 verdict for time-bound filling up of posts of Information Commissioners at CIC and state panels under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.



In an important verdict on transparency law, the apex court had come out with a slew of directions on February 15 2019, and ordered that the selection process to fill vacancies at the Central Information Commission (CIC) and State Information Commissions (SICs) should begin two months before they arise and the search committee should select people of eminence from various fields and not be limited to bureaucrats.

A bench of justices S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari noted that the Centre's last status report on compliance was filed over a year ago and asked Additional Solicitor General Madhvi Divan to file a fresh one on the status of vacancies, the steps taken to fill them and observance of other directions.

Respondents, Union of India and states, are directed to file the latest status and compliance reports within four weeks from today. List after four weeks... Petitioner (RTI activist Anjali Bhadwaj) is also permitted to file an additional affidavit in the meantime, the bench said in its order.

The top court also permitted lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the activist, to file additional affidavit in the case after he sought a direction that the Centre be asked to file the dissent note of Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who was part of the appointment panel which includes the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.

He said Chowdhury, during the meeting of the selection committee, had raised the issue of not being provided with the selection criteria for the CIC and ICs.

Bhushan also said that the Centre should be directed to put on record the criteria for shortlisting of candidates for appointment as CIC and ICs and information such as the existing vacancies and the names of persons who had applied for the posts.