SC asks CBSE to declare results fast, UGC to ensure admission of students

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday suggested that the CBSE declare the results of compartment examination expeditiously and asked the UGC to ensure that students get admission in colleges saying these are exceptional times .



The top court asked CBSE and UGC to work in tandem to ensure that the careers of two lakh students giving the compartment exams, from September 22 to 29, are not jeopardized.

During the hearing, the top court earlier asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) not to declare the academic calendar till September 24 but was later told that the calendar has been released.

Taking a serious view of the release of academic calendar, the top court sought explanation from the UGC, to be given on Thursday, and directed that it be placed on record.

At what time and which date it was released, you will have to show this," the bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna said.

"Don't give us vague dates. Give us the date and time when it was released. Whether it was after the order, before the order or when the matter was being heard. We will examine that," it added. The bench posted the matter on September 24 and asked both CBSE and UGC to coordinate to accommodate around two lakh students giving the compartment examinations.

At the outset, senior advocate VivekTankha, appearing for one of the petitioners, said that CBSE compartment exams have commenced today and will continue up to September 29 and nearly two lakh students will appear in the compartment exams. Tankha said that UGC is also here and the CBSE should come out with the results at the earliest. The UGC has to give us (students appearing in compartment exams) a chance to take admissions in universities, he said.