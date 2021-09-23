SC allows women to participate in NDA exam in November

New Delhi: Observing that induction of women to the NDA cannot be postponed by one year, the Supreme Court Wednesday allowed female candidates to take the exam in November this year and not wait till May 2022 as requested by the government.



Refusing to accept the Centre's request to allow women candidates to appear for the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance from next year, the apex court said it doesn't want women to be denied their right.

The Centre had told the top court that a notification allowing women candidates to appear for the NDA exam will be out by May next year.

A Study Group has been constituted by the Defence services, comprising of the experts to expeditiously formulate the comprehensive curriculum for women cadets at NDA, it had said, adding that a Board of Officers has been convened to give a holistic and futuristic proposal for training of women Cadets at NDA incorporating all relevant aspects.

A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said the armed forces are the best response team to deal with emergency situations and it is hopeful that necessary arrangements will be put in place to pave the way for the induction of women in NDA without delay.

As the hearing commenced, senior advocate Chinmoy Pradip Sharma told the bench that there are two exams that take place in a year -- NDA I and NDA II.

"For the first exam, UPSC issues notification in January and for the second exam notification is issued in May and June. Exams take place in April for the January notification and for the June notification exam takes place in September. The process is such that joining takes place in the next year. So, if according to the government, the notification comes out in May 2022, the intake will happen in June 2023," Sharma submitted. He said the interim order permitting women candidates to take part in the NDA examination of the bench was very clear that for this exam, which is going to be held in November this year due to COVID-19, girls should be allowed to participate.

The bench said that to create some element of infrastructure, the Centre needs time but the absorption process of female candidates cannot be postponed by one year.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, stated that the Study Group has been constituted by the Defence services to examine the changes in curriculum, infrastructure, fitness training, accommodation facilities etc and sought for skipping the upcoming NDA entrance examination, scheduled to be held on November 14.

The bench, however, told the ASG that the process has to begin and other issues may go on in a phased manner.