SC allows resumption of bullock cart race in Maha

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday paved the way for resumption of bullock cart race in Maharashtra after four years, observing that the traditional sport is going on in other states across the country and there has to be "uniformity" in this. The apex court observed that validity of provisions of the state amendment in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Rules framed by Maharashtra, which re-introduced the bullock cart race in the state in a regulated manner, ought to operate during the pendency of the writ petition.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said that matter related to similar amendments made by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka has been referred to the constitution bench, including to consider the question whether the amendment Act of Tamil Nadu overcomes the defects pointed out in the two judgments delivered by the top court.

The bench noted that no interim relief was granted in the pleas filed before the apex court challenging the validity of the state amendments of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in this regard despite the matter being fully heard and later referred to the constitution bench. "Therefore, the same dispensation must apply to the amended provisions as applicable to the state of Maharashtra which are similar to the amendments carried out by the other two states," said the bench, also comprising justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar.

It said similar questions would arise in the Maharashtra matter and thus, the petitions be heard along with those pertaining to the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.