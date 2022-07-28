SC agrees to hear pleas of J'khand govt and CM against HC order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Thursday two separate pleas of the Jharkhand government and Chief Minister Hemant Soren against a high court order that had accepted the maintainability of a PIL for a probe against the JMM leader into alleged irregularities in the grant of mining leases.



A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions made by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared in the court on behalf of the Jharkhand government, that the matters need an urgent hearing and they have not been listed so far, despite an assurance given by the court on July 18.

"We will list these for hearing tomorrow (July 28)," the bench said.

The pleas were mentioned for urgent hearings on July 18 by Sibal and another senior advocate, Meenakshi Arora, who appeared in the matter on behalf of Soren.

On June 17, the apex court had refused to pass any interim direction on an appeal filed by the Jharkhand government, challenging the high court order that had accepted the maintainability of a plea seeking a probe against the chief minister in mining cases.

"Let the high court decide the matter. The issue cannot be entertained piecemeal," a vacation bench of justices Maheshwari and Kohli said.

The top court had posted the matter for hearing before an appropriate bench after the summer vacation on the request of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi.