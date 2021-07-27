SBI opens branch in President's Estate

New Delhi: The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday opened a branch at President's Estate.

The branch was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind along with First Lady Savita Kovind, in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, SBI said in a statement. The branch will provide all types of banking services including safe deposit lockers to the residents of President's Estate, it said.

Secretary to the President K D Tripathi, SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara and other senior officials of the bank were also present at the inauguration ceremony, it said.

This branch at President's Estate is a jewel in the crown for SBI and will offer a convenient and seamless banking experience to all the customers, said Khara.