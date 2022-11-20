Sayyid Nawaf Barghash Said from Oman royal family meets Khattar

Chandigarh: Sayyid Nawaf Barghash Said (Member of the Royal Family, Sultanate of Oman) on Saturday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir.



During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding areas of cooperation between Haryana and the Sultanate of Oman.

Khattar also discussed other pivotal issues including the export of basmati rice and employment opportunities in the industry for skilled manpower of the state. Besides this, detailed discussions were also held on increasing investment and trade. The Chief Minister said that the state government aims to provide employment opportunities to the youth in foreign countries by imparting skill training to them in various fields.

To achieve this target along with attracting foreign investment and increasing trade in Haryana, the foreign cooperation department has been set up in the states, added the CM.

The Chief Minister also presented Shrimad Bhagavad Gita to Sayyid Nawaf Barghash Said.