Saurabh Garg new UIDAI CEO, Sanjeev Kumar to be AAI chief

New Delhi: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, senior IAS officer Saurabh Garg has been appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), while Sanjeev Kumar, a 1991 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, has been appointed Chairman of Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Atish Chandra will be new CMD of Food Corporation of India in the rank and pay of additional secretary.



Garg, a 1991-batch IAS officer, is at present serving in his cadre state Odisha, while 1993-batch IAS officer Sanjeev Kumar is also serving in his cadre state Maharashtra, and Bihar cadre 1994-batch IAS officer Chandra is presently posted as joint secretary in the Union Agriculture Ministry.

As per the order issued by DoPT, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of 22 senior IAS officers in the rank and pay of additional secretary.

Talleen Kumar, 1987-batch IAS of West Bengal cadre, has been appointed as member finance, Space Commission in the rank and pay of secretary, while Vineet Pandey, 1986 batch IPoS officer has been appointed as Secretary of Department of Post. Chandrashekhar Mohapatra, 1986-batch IES officer, has been appointed as additional secretary, GST Secretariat and Rohit Kumar Singh, Rajasthan cadre IAS of 1989 batch has been appointed as additional secretary in the ministry of culture.

As per the DoPT order, Mukhmeet Singh Bhatia, 1990-batch Jharkhand cadre lAS has been appointed as Director General of Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary

Alok Saxena, IPoS (1989) has been promoted to Additional Secretary in Health Ministry. Saxena was posted at Health Ministry as Joint Secretary. Similarly, his batchmate Vandita Kaul, who was JS, Department of Expenditure in Finance Ministry, has been promoted as Additional Secretary in the same department.

Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer Vivek Aggarwal has been appointed as additional secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare. He is currently joint secretary in the same department.

The ACC has also approved in-situ upgradation of 15 bureaucrats to the level of additional secretary. Arvind Shrivastava and P Amudha will now be additional secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). They are joint secretaries in the PMO.