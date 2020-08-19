Satya Pal Malik appointed Meghalaya Guv

New Delhi: Satya Pal Malik was on Tuesday transferred as Governor of the North-Eastern state of Meghalaya, replacing Tathagata Roy who completed his five-year tenure on the gubernatorial post.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué said Malik has been shifted to Meghalaya, and Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been asked to discharge the functions of Goa Governor in addition to his own duties.

There was, however, no mention of Roy, who completed his five-year tenure by serving as Governor of Tripura for three years and the remaining in Meghalaya.

As the news of the new appointment reached Shillong, Roy tweeted: "Upon receipt of news from Rashtrapati Bhavan I spoke to Shri Satyapal Malikji, the new Governor-Designate and welcomed him to Shillong. It may take him a little time to come here."

"I was supposed to have been relieved on 20th May. Now the end of the road is in sight!" he said.