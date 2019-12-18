Satya Kaundal elected new mayor of Shimla

Shimla: Satya Kaundal, a two-time Councillor of the BJP and former employee of Shimla Municipal Corporation was elected as Mayor of Shimla on Tuesday. She will replace Kusum Sadret, incumbent Mayor, whose term of two and half year ended on Monday.



Sadret had the distinction of being first woman from the BJP to head Shimla municipal Corporation—one of country's oldest Civic bodies in any hill town since June 2017. Rise of Satya Kaundal is significant as she had served the Municipal Corporation as a junior employee and now elected for the top post at the same municipal Corporation.

" I am thankful to the BJP and Councillors who have reposed faith in me. I will try to serve the citizens of Shimla with full sincerity and dedication. Today, I also find a great connect with Municipal Corporation, which I had served for over two decades as an employee and understood the problems of citizens" she said after her election. Shailender Chauhan, another senior councillor, elected as deputy Mayor of Shimla will replace Rakesh Sharma.

Shimla had remained summer capital of India during the British era. Also known as queen of hills, Shimla still has several imperial landmarks of the British days. Over a century old Town hall building, where the office of the Mayor is located has been recently handed over to the Corporation after a three -year long of conservation and restoration work.

(Image from tribuneindia.com)