Sarita Devi, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw test positive for Covid-19

New Delhi: Former world champion boxer L Sarita Devi on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 along with her husband Thoiba Singh but both of them are asymptomatic. The couple is based in Imphal and have a son, Tomthin, who has tested negative.

"Me and Sarita have tested positive. We are right now moving to a COVID-19 care facility. Both of us have no symptoms at all and I don't see any reason to panic," Thoiba told PTI over phone.

"I have no idea how this infection caught us. I think we were taking all precautions. But hopefully, it is going to be all right. We will recover soon. I am just relieved that Tomthin has tested negative," he added.

Sarita is an Asian Games bronze-winner, besides being a five-time Asian Championships gold-medallist.

The 38-year-old is the second boxer to test positive for the virus after the legendary Dingko Singh.

Dingko, an Asian Games gold-medallist, had recovered from the infection after enduring month-long hospitalisation.

Sarita is one of the longest serving and among the most decorated women boxers of the country.

Meanwhile, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said in a tweet that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The billionaire entrepreneur took to the social media platform and said: "I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way."