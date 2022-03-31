Sariska fire shrinks further, flames confined to 'just 1 hillock'

Jaipur: A fire raged within Rajasthan's Sariska Tiger Reserve for the fourth day on Wednesday but the flames were now confined to a just one pocket, after a fire-fighting operation involving 200 people and two IAF helicopters, officials said.

The fire was brought under control by nearly 80 percent till the evening. The flames are left on just one hillock now, Rajasthan's Principal Secretary-Forest Sreya Guha told.

At one time the wildfire had spread over an area 10 sq km in the forest reserve in Alwar district.

Guha said once the fire is under full control, an assessment of the total area scorched by the blaze will begin. Our top priority is to control the fire," she said.

Earlier in the day, a forest official said the situation, developing since Sunday, was now almost under control in areas with thick easy-burning dry grass. But in the morning, flames still raged across a swathe of four or five square kilometres.