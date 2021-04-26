Sans physical distancing, 1 can infect 406 people in mnth: Govt

New Delhi: As India grappled with a raging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the government on Monday sought to allay people's fears, saying unnecessary panic is causing more harm than good.



Stressing on the need for vaccination and observing COVID-19 appropriate behaviours, the government advised that it is time people start wearing masks inside their homes as well.

It also pitched for expediting the pace of the vaccination drive and asserted that women can take COVID-19 vaccine during menstruation as well.

Addressing a joint press conference with other senior functionaries, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Lav Agarwal said many people have been found to be occupying hospital beds out of panic.

Hospital admission should only be on the advice of doctors, he stressed.

The government also said that rational use of medical oxygen and appropriate prescription of drugs such as Remdesivir, Tocilizumab are critical in the fight against the pandemic.

The government said effectiveness of Remdesivir on critical patients is "not well-established" yet as it suggested use of other prescribed drugs.

Agarwal said that however much infrastructure is created, it will come under stress looking at the population of the country and added that it is important to curb the infection.

The government stressed on continuing vaccination of people, even at a faster pase, and maintaining COVID-19 appropriate behaviours.

Research has shown that if no physical distancing measures are followed, one person can infect 406 people in 30 days, it said, adding that if physical exposure is reduced by 50 per cent then one person can infect around 15 people during the period. And, if physical exposure is reduced by 75 per cent, then one person can infect around 2.5 people in 30 days.

It's time people start wearing masks inside their homes as well, the government said.

On the vaccination drive, Agarwal said of the 14.19 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far, 9.79 crore people aged 45 and above have got the first dose and 1.03 crore in the age bracket have received the second dose.

In a Press conference, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said if there is a COVID-positive person inside the house, he or she must wear the mask so as to prevent other family members from getting infected.

"Rather, I'll say that the time has come that we start wearing masks even otherwise inside our homes. We used to talk about wearing it outside homes, but the way the infection has spread, it will be better if we wear mask inside our homes if we are sitting with someone," he said.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, who also addressed the press conference, sought greater community participation to ensure optimal utilisation of hospital facilities.