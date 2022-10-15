Sanjay Singh, an Aam Aadmi rising from the masses

New Delhi: It is not easy to traverse over 12,000 kilometers within a span of 20 days in four different states to meet people from different walks of life, such as students, farmers, traders and businessmen and women engaged in small and medium enterprises. It takes an enormous dedication to wake up every morning and immediately be on the road to meet different members of the civil society and listen to their grievances and find solutions to the problems of those who are marginalised by the state.



It takes an enormous effort to be Sanjay Singh.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who is also a national spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party and the state-in-charge for the party for Uttar Pradesh is a man who dons many hats. At one moment, with a microphone in his hand, he can be seen addressing large gatherings of farmers in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh with the crowds waving their hands in support and cheering for their 'son'. A couple of hours later, he can be seen attending an all-party meeting convened by the Vice President of India and attacking the capitalist policies of the government.

One characteristic trait of the mass leader that Sanjay Singh is, is his ability to captivate the attention of the audience with his play of words. An excellent orator who does not mince words while attacking those who work against the people of the country, Sanjay Singh is popular with the masses for his delivery of words with incredible wit. He is known to be a no-nonsense person and someone who the people of the country can immediately form a bond or a connection with ease.

Before becoming a politician, Sanjay Singh was known for his social work and since joining AAP, he has further used his role in the party to work for the benefit of the marginalised community. He has been in the forefront of the farmer protests that had started after the capitalist Narendra Modi-led BJP government passed the three farm acts that later came to be known as "anti-farmer laws" by many farmer unions. The bill had the provision that would leave the farmers at the "mercy of corporates," and it was after a struggle of more than a year, where the farmer unions from different states of the country had staged multiple protests at the border of Delhi, that the Central government finally decided to repeal the laws.

More than 600 farmers and activists had died protesting the three contentious farm laws before they were repealed.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh played a key role in taking the voices of the farmers to the Parliament and was often seen standing with them in different states of the country. He actively participated in rallies in different parts of the country and spoke against the laws, often referring to them as 'kaala kanoon.' Such was his dedication to the issue, that he was also suspended from the Rajya Sabha for a day for raising slogans against the new farm laws in the House. Yet he continued to attack BJP-led Central government and compared them with Hitler and accused the government of taking harsh action against the farmers.

He is known to be an extremely active Rajya Sabha MP who has participated in debates ranging from issues such as farmer protest to the rising inflation in the country. Sanjay Singh is known to be a vocal critic of the BJP-led Central Government and has vociferously protested whenever the government has taken anti-poor steps. He famously coined the Modi Government as a 'punjipatiyon ki gulaami karne waali sarkar' in the Upper House and famously got into a heated argument with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he tried to defend the government's decision to postpone the MCD election in Delhi on the pretext of the merger of the corporations. He gave a point-by-point rebuttal of every excuse that Amit Shah presented and vehemently stated that this Merger Bill was nothing but a "Kejriwal-phobia Bill" and dared the BJP to fight the MCD elections.

Sanjay Singh is a larger than life politician who has a very strong relationship with the people. His official residence in Lutyen's Delhi is known to be an open house where hundreds of people troop in during the course of the day and interact with the leader when he is present there. Recently, on his birthday, more than 10,000 people gathered outside his residence to wish their leader a joyous birthday and to celebrate the moment with him.