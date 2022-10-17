Sanjay Raut took 'active interest' in Patra Chawl project, ED tells court

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut took "active interest" in the Patra Chawl redevelopment project and there was material on record to show his involvement in the money laundering case, ED told a special court here on Monday.



The ED on Monday completed its arguments on the Rajya Sabha MP's bail plea in the money laundering case pertaining to irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra Chawl in Goregaon in north Mumbai.

Raut was produced before special judge M G Deshpande at the end of his judicial custody on Monday and his jail custody was extended till Tuesday, when his bail plea will be further heard.

The Shiv Sena leader, who was arrested in July for his alleged role in the money laundering case, had sought bail from the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court last month.

Opposing the plea, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh submitted that the probe agency has records right from 2011, which show that Raut was involved in the project.

Raut was present in the meeting (pertaining to the redevelopment project) and took active interest in the entire project, the ASG told the court, reading out the statement of a witness.