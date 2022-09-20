Sanjay Raut channelised unaccounted money through shell companies, says ED

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut routed his unaccounted money through various shell companies opened in the name of his family members and associates, his former aide and prime witness in the money laundering case linked to the redevelopment of Patra 'chawl' project told the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



The statement of the prime witness, Swapna Patkar, is part of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED last week, naming Raut as an accused, before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PLMA) court.

Raut (60) was arrested by the ED on August 1. He is currently in judicial custody.

Raut's bail plea is scheduled to come up for hearing in the special court on Wednesday.

The ED investigation pertains to the alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai and related financial transactions allegedly involving his wife and alleged associates.

Patkar told the Enforcement Directorate that Raut had established Rauters Entertainment LLP, which produced a film titled "Thackeray ''. He channelised his unaccounted money into this project. He also has other business interests in a liquor company, acquired in April 2021.

"Apart from investing the unaccounted money in the above-mentioned projects, he nowadays started routing his unaccounted money through various shell companies opened in the name of his family members and his associates," the witness told ED.

In his statement, Raut had claimed he was not associated with any company and that his daughters and wife were running the entertainment company.

Patkar stated that Raut had forcibly taken Rs 50 lakh from the profit of her Marathi movie project.