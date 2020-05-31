Sanjay Kundu is new DGP of Himachal

Shimla: Sanjay Kundu, a 1989-batch IPS officer and man with wide international exposure in the policing and human rights, took over as new Director General of police (DGP) in Himachal Pradesh. Kundu, who is currently principal secretary to CM Jai Ram Thakur, replaced Sita Ram Mardi, who retired from the service on Saturday.



Mardi, who had taken over from his senior Somesh Goyal, 1984-batch IPS officer in the wake of Kotkhai rape and murder case of 2017, had an eventful tenure as he had to encounter situations like Kasauli killing of an woman officer during demolition drive –ordered by the Supreme Court and the COVID -19 spread. Kundu's appointment was more or less on the predictable lines though the state government had to draw up a panel of three officers before making final selection.

A close confident of the CM, who brought him back to the state from central deputation in 2018, has worked in various roles within country and also international organisations, mainly the United Nations.