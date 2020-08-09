Sanjay Dutt admitted to hospital, tests Covid -ve

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt has been admitted to a city hospital here for regular check-up after he complained of breathlessness, his politician-sister Priya Dutt said on Saturday.

The 61-year-old actor was taken to Lilavati Hospital in the evening where he was tested for COVID-19, which turned out to be negative. "He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a COVID-19 test and the result was negative," Priya said. She added that Sanjay might get discharged on Monday. "We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday," Priya said. A hospital official said the actor is "absolutely fine".

"His antigen test for COVID-19 is negative. He is absolutely fine and being treated for mild breathlessness," the official said.