Sanjai Kumar takes over as new CMD of RailTel

New Delhi: Sanjai Kumar has taken charge as the Chairman & Managing Director of RailTel. He was shouldering the responsibilities of Director (Network Planning & Marketing/NPM) with additional charge of Director (Project, Operations & Maintenance/ POM) in RailTel prior to this.



He holds a Bachelors Degree of Technology in Electronic and Telecommunication engineering from University of Allahabad and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Management Development Institute, Gurugram.

He is an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) with around 30 years of varied experience in Railway functioning, Project Management and marketing.

Outlining his agenda, he said, "My guiding principle will be use of cutting edge modern technology, time-bound delivery of services maximum customer satisfaction and enhancement of company's revenue through empowerment and delegation to all team members.