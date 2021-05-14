Sanitize every village: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given directions to get sanitization done in every village of the state.



The Chief Minister was presiding over the meeting of Deputy Commissioners and Nodal Officers here today to review the plans for conducting home screening and general health screening in the villages.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Sh. Dushyant Chautala was also present during the meeting while Haryana Home and Health Minister, Sh. Anil Vij joined the meeting through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister said that 8000 teams have been formed to conduct door-to-door screening and health screening in rural areas of Haryana, out of which 1000 teams will start functioning in an active manner soon.

The Chief Minister directed that within 10 days every person of every village should be screened and general health check-up done.

The Chief Minister said that keeping in mind the increasing cases of COVID-19, arrangements have been made for the villages so that the infection can be controlled at the earliest. He said that refilling and home delivery of oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation should be arranged on time.

Patients, who have registered on the prescribed portal, should get the cylinder as soon as possible. For this, PCR facility should also

be availed.agencies