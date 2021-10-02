Sangma likely to join TMC with a dozen Cong MLAs

Kolkata: Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and about a dozen other Congress legislators from the north-eastern hill state are likely to switch over to the Trinamool Congress soon.



Sangma, who is the Leader of Opposition, has expressed resentment as he feels that he is being cornered in the party.

Sangma has not taken the appointment of Vincent H Pala by the AICC as the president of the party's state unit very sportingly. After this, his distance with Congress has grown and he skipped two major events of the party along with the MLAs from the Garo Hills region.

Though Trinamool Congress leaders remained tightlipped over the matter, it was learnt that Sangma had recently met Abhishek Banerjee, the party's national general secretary.

Sangma refused to comment on the matter. But the apprehension that he might join TMC is not without basis as he recently held a meeting with Sushmita Dev, the TMC Rajya Sabha MP in Meghalaya.