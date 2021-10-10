Sandeep Nair released from jail

Thiruvananthapuram: The prime accused in the gold smuggling through diplomatic channel case, Sandeep Nair, was released from prison on Saturday and claimed the Enforcement Directorate had forced him to name Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former minister K T Jaleel and former Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in the case, prompting CPI(M) to say it only proved their stand that there was a 'conspiracy' to target the Left party and the government.

Nair was released from Poojapura central jail in the evening as his detention under the COFEPOSA (Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act) has ended, his lawyer Vijayam said.

"His COFEPOSA custody ended today. Also in the Dollar smuggling case he was made the sixth accused. In that case, he was given bail on October 4. Then there was a production warrant in another case and that was recalled today and he is out of jail," she told the media.

Nair, who was arrested in July last year, along with another accused, told reporters after his release that the ED tried to bring in politics in the case by forcing him to name many people, including Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of former CPI(M) party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, to secure his release.

"The ED tried to bring politics in this matter. They forced me to tell the names of many people, including the Chief Minister, former minister K T Jaleel, former Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, former IT Principal Secretary Sivasankar, Bineesh Kodiyeri among others," Nair said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told the media at a separate press conference that Nair's revelations are of a serious nature and proves the stand of the CPI(M) that there was a 'conspiracy' behind the case, targeting the Left party and the government.