Sanction to enhance VIP security arm with additional battalion sought

New Delhi: The CRPF has sought the government's sanction for inducting a fresh battalion comprising over 1,000 personnel for its growing task of VIP security, officials said on Wednesday.



The paramilitary force at present guards around 75 high-risk personalities including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur. Official sources said the force has sought to induct one more battalion for its VIP security unit that provides an armed cover to the protectees.

It has five battalions earmarked for this task currently and its units are based across the country to accompany the VIP during their domestic travel.