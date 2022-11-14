Samastipur Mandal Parliamentary Committee meeting held in Hajipur

hajipur: The meeting of 'Divisional Parliamentary Committee' of Samastipur Division was organised in the conference room of Samastipur Divisional Railway Manager's Office on Monday. MPs from Samastipur mandal jurisdiction participated in this meeting which was presided over by Shivhar MP Rama Devi. Issues related to public interest and suggestions for all-round development of railways were put forward by all MPs. On this occasion, Anupam Sharma, General Manager of East Central Railway, Alok Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager of Samastipur were present.