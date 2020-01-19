Saheb is 4 time CM, I anyhow became DyCM four times: Ajit
Mumbai: NCP leader Ajit Pawar has said while his uncle and party president Sharad Pawar was the state's chief minister four times, he also "anyhow" became the deputy CM as many times. Ajit Pawar was speaking at a function in his constituency Baramati in Pune district on Saturday.
"I am a party worker who has seen 'saheb' (Sharad Pawar) become chief minister four times. I too, anyhow, became deputy chief minister four times," the 60-year-old leader said, evoking laughter from the audience," he said.
"If saheb can be chief minister four times, why not me (be DyCM)," he added.
'Saheb' is four-time CM, I anyhow became DyCM four times," said Ajit Pawar.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Cynical India checkmate Australia19 Jan 2020 7:00 PM GMT
Rajasthan Assembly likely to pass resolution against CAA19 Jan 2020 6:54 PM GMT
TDP chief Naidu asks Jagan Reddy not to shift capital from...19 Jan 2020 6:53 PM GMT
Car mishap: Shabana Azmi 'stable', FIR lodged against19 Jan 2020 6:53 PM GMT
Liberal democracy institutions must defend Constitution:...19 Jan 2020 6:52 PM GMT