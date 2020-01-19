Saheb is 4 time CM, I anyhow became DyCM four times: Ajit

Mumbai: NCP leader Ajit Pawar has said while his uncle and party president Sharad Pawar was the state's chief minister four times, he also "anyhow" became the deputy CM as many times. Ajit Pawar was speaking at a function in his constituency Baramati in Pune district on Saturday.

"I am a party worker who has seen 'saheb' (Sharad Pawar) become chief minister four times. I too, anyhow, became deputy chief minister four times," the 60-year-old leader said, evoking laughter from the audience," he said.

"If saheb can be chief minister four times, why not me (be DyCM)," he added.

