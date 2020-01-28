Safety of mine workers is govt's top priority: Gangwar

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar said on Tuesday that safety of mine workers is highest priority of the government.



"The ministry has introduced occupational safety, health and working conditions (OSH) code in Parliament which has made provisions for annual health check up of mine workers and safety standards for all the sectors including mines, factory and construction. We are hopeful that this bill would get passed in thus Budget session," Gangwar said while inaugurating 12th national conference on safety in mines.

He further said that mining sector gives employment to almost 10 lakh people and contribute around 2.6 per cent to the GDP of the nation. On the occasion, Labour and Employment Secretary Heeralal Samariya said that mining sector contributes significantly in development of various industries as it provides raw material required for them. Workers are backbone of this industry and their safety cannot be compromised, Samariya said.

"Mining is one of the most hazardous industry and miners has to go deep inside the earth so safety standards of mines should be of global standard," he said while expressing hope that problems of mining sector would be discussed at length with all the stakeholders and relevant policy guidelines and suggestions will emerge from the exercise.

On the occasion, Joint Secretary Kalpana Rajsinghot, DG DGMS R. Subramanian also expressed their views.