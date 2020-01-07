Sadaf Jafar, Darapuri walk out of jail
Lucknow: Congress spokesperson Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer S R Darapuri, arrested in connection with violence during anti-CAA protests in the Uttar Pradesh capital last month, were released from jail on Tuesday.
A local court gave them bail on Saturday but they could be released only three days later because some formalities could not be completed, sources said.
Congress city president Mukesh Singh Chauhan told PTI that both walked out of jail at about 10 am.
"I was there along with other office party office bearers to receive them. Our party is against the CAA and against police brutality meted out to the peaceful protestors," he said.
Sadaf was arrested on Dec 19 and Darapuri the next day.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Kolkata students intensify protest against JNU violence7 Jan 2020 12:14 PM GMT
4 convicts in Nirbhaya case to be hanged on January 22 at...7 Jan 2020 11:49 AM GMT
Cong may promise pollution-free Delhi7 Jan 2020 11:46 AM GMT
Fire at Russia greenhouse farm kills 8 people; 1 injured7 Jan 2020 11:38 AM GMT
3 held with Rs 57 lakh unaccounted cash in Jaipur7 Jan 2020 11:37 AM GMT