SAD names 6 candidates

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday announced candidates for six assembly seats for the upcoming Assembly polls due next year. The SAD today announced the name of Jagmeet Singh Brar from the Maur assembly seat and named Jeet Mohinder Singh as its candidate from Talwandi Sabo.



The party has fielded Suba Singh from Jaitu, Mantar Singh Brar from Kotkapura, Kanwarjit Singh Rosy Barkandi from Muktsar and Parambans Singh Romana from Faridkot.

Romana is the party's youth wing president and is considered close to party leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal's brother, Bikram Singh Majithia.

"SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced Jagmeet Singh Brar from Maur, Jeet Mohinder Singh from Talwandi Sabo, Suba Singh from Jaitu, Mantar S Brar from Kotkapura, Kanwarjit S Rosy Barkandi from

Mukatsar & Parambans S Romana from Faridkot as party candidate for Vidhan Sabha," said party leader Daljit Singh Cheema in a tweet today.

Jagmeet Singh Brar had joined the Akali Dal in 2019.

His nomination is being seen with interest in party circles as former minister

and Akali leader Sikander Singh Maluka was keen on fighting from this assembly segment.

The party had on August 29 announced his ticket from Rampura Phul, but Maluka had refused to contest from there.

He had then said that his son Gurpreet Singh Maluka should be fielded from Rampura Phul.